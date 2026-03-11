Loudoun United FC Announces VEG ER for Pets as Official Partner

Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United FC announce a new partnership with VEG ER for Pets, naming the veterinary emergency provider an Official Partner of the club ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.

VEG ER for Pets recently opened a new emergency veterinary hospital in Leesburg, located at 516 Fort Evans Rd NE, expanding access to emergency veterinary care for families across Loudoun County and neighboring communities including Ashburn, Purcellville, and Sterling. The hospital provides highly skilled emergency services including surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays, and critical care.

Founded on a mission to help people and their pets when they need it most, VEG ER for Pets has reimagined the traditional veterinary emergency experience by prioritizing transparency, accessibility, and compassionate care. When pet parents call VEG ER for Pets, they immediately speak with a licensed veterinarian who can answer medical questions and provide guidance before arrival. Once families arrive at the hospital, triage begins right away, allowing veterinarians to begin assessing a pet's needs without delay.

"Our mission has always been to help people and their pets when they need it most," said Dr. David Bessler, Founder and CEO of VEG ER for Pets. "Opening in Leesburg allows us to do exactly that, by providing 24/7 emergency care that treats the whole family with compassion and transparency."

VEG ER for Pets is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. The hospital's open floor plan allows pet parents to remain with their pets throughout treatment, including procedures and overnight care, ensuring families are involved every step of the way.

Beyond emergency care, VEG ER for Pets supports the broader veterinary and pet-loving community through initiatives like VEG Cares™, which helps underserved pets in crisis, and through scholarships that support Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students pursuing careers in emergency veterinary medicine.







