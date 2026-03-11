Locomotive Defender Noah Dollenmayer Called up to Dominican Republic National Team

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Noah Dollenmayer has been called up to represent the Dominican Republic during the upcoming international window, the club announced today.

"We're very proud to have Noah representing the Dominican Republic on the international stage again," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "His continued participation with the national team and our first team is a testament to the work he has put into his game over the past 12 months. Our club wishes him and the Dominican Republic the best of luck in their upcoming matches!"

Dollenmayer will join the Dominican Republic as the national team prepares for international competition during the window, including a friendly match against El Salvador on Wednesday, March 25, 9:00 p.m. MT in the Dominican Republic. This match will count towards the Dominican Republic's FIFA Ranking

Dollenmayer becomes the latest Locomotive player to earn international recognition while representing El Paso. Since joining the club, he has been an important presence in Locomotive's back line, continuing to showcase the talent developed within the squad on the international stage.

Dollenmayer received his first call-up a year ago. He will rejoin Locomotive following the conclusion of the international window.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SCHEDULE

Dominican Republic vs El Salvador

Wednesday, March 25 @ 9 p.m. MT

Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic







