El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Jimmy Farkarlun

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Jimmy Farkarlun, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Jimmy is a great addition to our team as he brings many characteristics that fit our team culture," Head Coach Junior Gonzalez said. "Jimmy is a dynamic attacking player that has experience in MLS first and second team environments including international competition with his national team."

Farkarlun arrives in El Paso after featuring for Austin FC II last season appearing in 22 matches recording five goals and four assists. In his two full seasons in the state capital, he logged nine goals and 13 assists across 47 appearances while also making an appearance for the first team in 2024.

The 24-year-old compiled four years of experience in the Western Athletic Conference with both Houston Christian University and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. He tallied 22 goals in his four seasons of collegiate soccer and finished off with an All-WAC first-team selection in 2023. Additionally, Farkarlun also spent a year with USL League Two side Houston FC in 2022.

Born in Monrovia, Liberia, Farkarlun received his first call-up to the Liberian national team in November 2024. He has appeared in three matches and scored his first international goal in a World Cup qualifying match against São Tomé and Príncipe in March 2025.

As of this addition, El Paso's 2026 roster is as follows:

Goalkeeper (2): Sebastian Mora-Mora, Abraham Romero

Defender (9): Tony Alfaro, Nicolás Cardona, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

Midfielder (6): Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Daniel Gomez, Alex Mendez, Carl Sainté, Gabi Torres

Forward (6): Diego Abitia, Beto Avila, Jimmy Farkarlun, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno, Rubio Rubín

ADDITIONAL INFO

El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. To learn more about single match tickets, click here.

For the best prices and priority seating for every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.