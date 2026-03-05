Rowdies Announce Tampa Bay 44 as Local Broadcast Home for 2026

Published on March 5, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are excited to announce that Tampa Bay 44 will remain the club's local broadcast partner for the 2026 season, bringing live action of both home and away matches into the homes of fans across the region.

Tampa Bay 44 began broadcasting Rowdies home matches in 2024 before expanding the partnership to include home and away matches last year. This year, 31 of the Rowdies 34 matches are set to air on Tampa Bay 44, including matches from the USL Championship regular season and the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The other three matches will be broadcast exclusively on CBS Sports Network as part of the league's national broadcast schedule.

The Rowdies away matchup against last year's Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on May 30 will air on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, Tampa Bay's two regular-season matchups versus the Charleston Battery, on the road on April 18 and at home on June 10, will be in the national spotlight on CBS Sports Network.

Longtime Rowdies play-by-play commentator Drew Fellios returns for his ninth season in the broadcast booth at Al Lang Stadium. Joining him in the booth this season as color commentator is Rowdies legendary goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, who recently joined the Rowdies front office as Director of Content and Development. The Rowdies are also pleased to welcome Diandra Loux as the club's sideline reporter for the new season. A local reporter and contributor to ESPN Radio, Loux will provide fans with insights and interviews from the sidelines of Al Lang.

"It's a pleasure to continue calling Tampa Bay 44 the broadcast home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies," said Ryan Helfrick, President of the Tampa Bay Ryan Helfrick. "This partnership offers us a tremendous opportunity to showcase the amazing atmosphere of matchdays at Al Lang Stadium to fans across the region, while also keeping our diehard fans engaged and entertained when the team hits the road. We're thankful to Tampa Bay 44 for their continued partnership and commitment to helping us highlight the stories of our club, our players, and our community."

TampaBay44, which is owned and operated by Paramount Global, first began broadcasting out of St. Petersburg in 1968. Today, the station's reach is among the largest in the region, with a broadcast signal reaching from Brooksville to Port Charlotte, Kissimmee to the Gulf of Mexico, and everything in between.  The station was also a broadcast home for the Rowdies in the club's original era of the 1970s and 80s, airing select indoor and outdoor matches.

All matches not included in the league's national broadcast schedule will continue to be available to stream through ESPN+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Rowdies season opener against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium on Saturday, March 7 is set to air on Tampa Bay 44.







