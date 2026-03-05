Lexington Sporting Club Hosts Louisville City FC to Kick off 2026 Season

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The long-anticipated rematch between Kentucky's newest rivals kicks off the 2026 USL Championship campaign Friday night. A new-look Lexington Sporting Club hosts Louisville City FC in front of what will be a sellout crowd of green shirts and "Lex Go" chants.

The third edition of the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, kicks off from Lexington SC Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Much has been made about Lexington's record-breaking offseason. With 12 new signings and a clear declaration of intent to the rest of the league, the club wasted little time backing up the buzz.

In preseason play, the Greens defeated Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC and Nashville SC, along with 2025 USL Championship title winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Several of the club's attention-commanding moves made headlines well beyond Kentucky. To start, Lexington acquired three First Team All-League talents - Phillip Goodrum and Arturo Ordóñez from LouCity, and midfielder Aaron Molloy from Charleston Battery.

Earlier this week, LSC further strengthened its squad with the signings of Jonathan Lewis and Javain Brown, two playmakers with over 100 MLS appearances under their belts and extensive international experience.

Along with the club's other additions and the appointment of Mac Hemmi as head coach, Lexington suddenly enters 2026 looking like a not-so-dark horse contender for the USL Championship trophy.

Others around the league seem to agree. Backheeled ranked Lexington No. 1 in its preseason power rankings, one spot ahead of a Louisville side that has not lost a regular season match June 2025. The USL Championship ranked LSC third in its preseason power rankings..

In just over 24 hours, though, the offseason hype will be long forgotten.

All that will matter is the 90-minute clash between the good guys and green and the bad guys in purple.

Despite being Matchday 1, the atmosphere at Lexington SC Stadium Friday will feel more like a November playoff night than a season introduction in March.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

STAT OF THE MATCH

How about two?

1.) Four players on Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL-C roster previously played for Louisville City earlier in their careers.

Phillip Goodrum and Arturo Ordóñez played for the club from 2024-25, while Oliver Semmle set the USL Championship rookie clean sheet record with LouCity in 2023. Additionally, Jonathan Lewis appeared five times for them in 2018 while on loan from Colorado Rapids.

2.) Three of the top 13 goals added leaders in USL Championship last season now play for the Greens - Phillip Goodrum ranked second (3.90 g+), Michael Adedokun ranked 12th (2.30 g+), Aaron Molloy ranked 13th (2.09), per American Soccer Analysis.

MAGNET GIVEAWAY

2,000 schedule magnets will be handed out after the match.

HOW TO WATCH

A live 30-minute prematch show on FOX56 begins at 7 p.m. ET. The match will then kick off on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET.







