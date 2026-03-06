MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Pittsburgh

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Charleston Battery are back in action on Saturday, March 7, to kick off the 2026 season against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the match will stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network and air on local television on the Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network.

It's opening night for the 2026 USL Championship season, meaning Saturday is the first clash between Charleston and Pittsburgh, who are currently slated for three meetings across the regular season and Prinx Tires USL Cup. In 2025, Charleston swept the series with comeback victories in both matches.

Last season, Charleston were among the top-performing teams in the Championship and had many of the league's top-performing players. The Battery finished second in the league table and sported the best attack in the Championship, while accumulating a 19W-6L-5D (62pts) record in the regular season. The 19 wins reset a club record for most regular season victories in their Championship era for a third year in a row.

Pittsburgh ended the regular season with a 12W-10L-8D (44pts) record that placed them fourth in the Eastern Conference table. The Pennsylvania side saw a leadership change midseason when Rob Vincent took over as the interim head coach, replacing long-time manager Bob Lilley. Expectations will be high for the Hounds as title defenders and after being tabbed No. 1 in the league's Power Rankings going into Week 1.

Looking at the Eastern Conference table, it is a clean slate going into the first matchweek.

Storylines of the Match

Meeting No. 47 - Charleston and Pittsburgh, both 90s clubs, will face each other for their 47th all-time meeting. Charleston currently lead the all-time series against Pittsburgh with an 18W-11L-17D record since 1999. This includes a current three-game winning streak for the Battery across the regular season and playoffs.

Welcoming the Champs - Similar to last year's opener, the Lowcountry will be the scene for a heavyweight bout in Week 1 as Charleston host the league's defending champions. Pittsburgh ran the tables during the 2025 playoffs and topped the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, FC Tulsa, after a penalty shootout at ONEOK Field.

Roster Overhaul - There will be many new faces for fans to learn this year, as 10 of the roster's 20 players are new to the club this offseason. Daniel Kuzemka is now the team's longest-tenured player since first arriving in 2022, and Chris Allan has the most appearances for the Battery at 97, followed by Emilio Ycaza at 96.

New-Look Attack - In particular, the Battery's attacking corps is comprised entirely of new players, with forwards Alec Hughes, Colton Swan and Miguel Berry, and winger Maalique Foster. There are also many newcomers in support of the group, including full-back Nathan Messer, who notched six goals and four assists in USL League One last year, and Laurent Kissiedou at the 10 spot.

Former Hounds Face Pittsburgh - There are multiple ties to Pittsburgh on the current Charleston roster. This includes new arrival Sean Suber, who was a USLC Defender of the Year finalist, and Langston Blackstock and Luis Zamudio, who joined the Battery last offseason. For Suber, it will be his first match since winning the title, against the same team he lifted the trophy with just four months ago.

Visitors to Watch - The Hounds also saw ample roster movement during the offseason. Newcomers include goalkeeper Nico Campuzano, Puerto Rico international Beto Ydrach, and Sam Bassett from the Colorado Rapids, along with the return of Albert Dikwa, who was the 2023 USLC Player of the Year with Pittsburgh. Mainstays Danny Griffin and Robbie Mertz were also re-signed to new deals. These names help fill the void left by the departures of All-League players Suber, Eric Dick and Augi Williams.

Touchline Updates on Both Sides - Charleston and Pittsburgh will debut some new faces with their technical staffs for 2026. Head Coach Ben Pirmann signed a new multi-year contract extension with the Battery last December and brought Ian Cameron, Rob Seaton and Pete Calabrese aboard to his staff. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh named Rob Vincent the club's permanent head coach after he led the club to the title while on an interim basis.

New Year, New Renovations - Fans should arrive at Patriots Point with a keen eye for detail as the stadium underwent numerous renovations since last season. This includes a refreshed layout for the team store and vendors all in the north end of the stadium, updated private event spaces, and a brand-new standing-room-only biergarten in the south end, the Holy City Turf Hangout, which is open to all fans and includes exclusive drink specials for the debuting space.

Bye Week Follows - The excitement of Week 1 will be followed by an early bye week in Week 2 for the Battery. Charleston will be off until they return to Patriots Point on March 18 for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and then back to league play on March 21.

Houssou Unavailable - Houssou Landry will be unavailable for Saturday's match due to a red card received during last year's playoff match, and he will serve the suspension this weekend.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, March 7 - 6 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will stream for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network! The Golazo Network can be accessed for free via the CBS Sports App (under the 'Live TV' section), Pluto TV, Roku TV, Paramount+ app (no subscription needed), the PlutoTV app or on the channel's website: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-golazo-network

The match will also air on local television on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network, channel WCSC 5.3 (SD) and WZCH-TV 35.3 (HD) in Charleston. Check with your TV provider for the exact channel number.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







