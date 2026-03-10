Battery's Sean Suber Named to USLC Team of the Week for Week 1
Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery defender Sean Suber was named to the league's Week 1 Team of the Week following the Battery's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday.
Suber, a natural center-back, deputized as a defensive midfielder during the match against his former club and turned in a dazzling debut.
The Charlotte native recorded the Battery's first goal of the season with a strike just before halftime off a corner kick delivered by Jeremy Kelly. Suber additionally registered a match-high seven recoveries, along with two duels won and 83% passing accuracy.
Suber's efforts helped Charleston knock off the league's reigning champs and earn the Battery their first opening week win since 2022.
The nod marks Charleston's first to the Team of the Week in 2026 after earning 30 selections in 2025.
Charleston's next match will be home vs. Florida Badgers FC on Wed., March 18, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round. The next league contest will be the following Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC at Patriots Point. Tickets for both games are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1
GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Isaiah Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Alex Crognale, San Antonio FC
D - Freddy Kleemann, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Matt Real, Hartford Athletic
M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic
M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Sean Suber, Charleston Battery
F - Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Brooklyn FC
F - Rubio Rubín, El Paso Locomotive FC
F - Cristian Parano, San Antonio FC
Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Mark Fisher (OAK), Ryan Spaulding (SAC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Christian Pinzón (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Mukwelle Akale (LOU)
