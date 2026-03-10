United Soccer League Announces Third Year of Its Pro Residency Program

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced the third year of the USL Pro Residency Program, part of its signature coaching development program, USL Forward. Following two successful years, where several participants have advanced to new roles or been elevated to professional technical positions, the program expands to its largest number of participants to date.

Seven coaches have been selected for the 2026 Pro Residency Program: Veteran collegiate coach Tori Christ (Carolina Ascent FC), Tampa Bay Rowdies' Leo Fernandes (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Sioux Falls City FC's Hailee Fischer (Sporting JAX), veteran academy coach and talent scout Janice Johnson (Spokane Zephyr), Sacramento Republic's Rodrigo Lopez (Sacramento Republic), Bethel University and Northern Indiana FC's Thiago Pinto (Louisville City), and Beadling SC's James Thomas (Sarasota Paradise).

This year's cohort brings extensive scouting and coaching experience across collegiate programs and pre-professional leagues, including USL League Two, USL W League and USL Academy. And two participants - Leo Fernandes and Rodrigo Lopez - are transitioning to coaching following distinguished professional playing careers. Both retired from their respective teams after the 2025 USL Championship season. Their inclusion is part of a broader initiative to establish a more seamless pathway to coaching for those who want to stay in the game.

"We're extremely proud of the past success of the Pro Residency Program and how it has empowered our coaches to continue their professional development and pursue new career opportunities," said Liam O'Connell, USL Technical Director - Men's Pathway. "We're thrilled with the continued growth of the program and welcoming our largest cohort yet."

Several of the past nine participants have been elevated to first team positions. Most recently, Tony Awor from cohort two was named director of recruitment for Monterey Bay FC and Troy McKerrell from the inaugural year was named assistant coach, also with Monterey Bay FC. Additionally, Lauryn Hutchinson from the first cohort has landed her first head coaching position among the college ranks, joining her alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University, as the head coach of the women's team.

The Pro Residency Program provides immersive, hands-on coaching experience in professional environments, working alongside head coaches and technical staff. The program consists of three phases: an initial residency with USL professional clubs, ongoing learning and development touchpoints throughout the year, and a final capstone phase where participants visit USL's corporate headquarters to meet with league executives and present their professional portfolios of their development throughout the year.

Coaches selected for the program fall into two categories -- Traveling Resident and Homegrown Resident -- reflecting different pathways available within the initiative. 

Continuing the success of last year's collaboration, the USL Pro Residency Program will once again welcome support from Football Careers, which will focus on each participant's profile development. For example, Football Careers will deliver a dedicated personal branding webinar to this year's cohort as well as provide individualized guidance in areas such as resume creation and LinkedIn optimization.

The vision of USL Forward is to create access and opportunity for underserved coaches in the soccer ecosystem. The multi-dimensional, leaguewide initiative prioritizes professional development for technical staff, league and club executives, and local communities with the intention of increasing equitable pathways in leadership roles. USL Forward also offers the USL Coaching License Scholarship, which supports USL coaches with investing in their education and continued professional development.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.