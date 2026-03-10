Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 1

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Christian Pinzon was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 1 on Tuesday morning.

Pinzon earned his spot on the Team of the Week Bench after a top performance at Orange County, contributing with a valuable assist to help the Lights snatch a point from Championship Soccer Stadium.

While the Lights were superior in ball possession and total shots, the match was slipping away as the team trailed 1-0 late on. However, in the 86th minute, team captain Christian Pinzon crossed the ball to Nighte Pickering, whose deflected header slid into the net to make things equal and earn the Lights a valuable draw to kick off the season.

Beyond the crucial assist, Pinzon had 86% pass accuracy, generated two chances, and made three key defensive contributions.

Las Vegas Lights FC will make their long-awaited return to Cashman Field on Saturday, March 28 to host Monterey Bay FC for the team's Home Opener. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1:

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Isaiah Foster, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Alex Crognale, San Antonio FC

D - Freddy Kleemann, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Matt Real, Hartford Athletic

M - Samuel Careaga, Hartford Athletic

M - Max Schneider, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Sean Suber, Charleston Battery

F - Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Brooklyn FC

F - Rubio Rubín, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Cristian Parano, San Antonio FC

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Mark Fisher (OAK), Ryan Spaulding (SAC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Christian Pinzón (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Mukwelle Akale (LOU)







