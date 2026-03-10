Juan Carlos Obregón Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men's forward Juan Carlos Obregón has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his historic performance in the team's inaugural match, a 1-0 victory over Indy Eleven on March 8.
Obregón scored the team's first-ever goal, calmly converting from the penalty spot in the 26th minute that eventually stood and secured the team's first victory in USL Championship play.
The Honduran international was active throughout the match, finishing with two shots on target while leading the line as Brooklyn controlled key moments in its debut. Obregón also contributed defensively and physically in the attacking third, winning seven duels and helping Brooklyn manage the game late as Indy pushed for an equalizer.
The recognition marks the first Team of the Week honor for a Brooklyn FC Men's player in club history.
Brooklyn FC men travel to Detroit City FC on Saturday, March 14, for a 4:00 p.m. ET match. The match will be broadcast live on TUDN and streamed on ESPN+.
The club returns home on Saturday, March 21, to host Hartford Athletic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
