Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Orange County SC

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







After kicking off its 10th anniversary season in San Antonio, Texas, Phoenix Rising returns home this Saturday, March 14, to face Orange County SC in its home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT at Phoenix Rising Stadium and is set to air on AZFS, ESPN+ and Rising Radio (team socials).

The home opener marks the start of a busy stretch for Rising, which will play three home matches in seven days. After opening 2026 away from home, the club now returns to familiar surroundings with multiple opportunities to build momentum in front of its fans in the Valley.

"During preseason we got a little feeling of (playing in front of) the fans," forward Darius Johnson said. "To come back home and know we're going to have a stadium full of them again... it's a different feeling."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising  vs  Orange County SC 

WHEN: Saturday, March 14 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium 

HOW TO WATCH:  AZFS, ESPN+  , Rising Radio (English)

RISING RETURNS HOME

After beginning the season on the road for the first time since 2023, Rising returns to Phoenix with a chance to reset. Saturday's match kicks off a demanding but opportunity-filled stretch with games set for for March 14 (USLC), March 17 (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) and March 21 (USLC), giving fans several chances to see the club in action in a short span.

"I think we take part of our performance against San Antonio into this performance at home with the home crowd," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "There will be excitement, there will be buzzing around it. So now, we want to send our home fans away with the victory."

A HISTORIC SHOWDOWN

No other two teams in the USL Championship have faced off more than Rising and Orange County SC. Historically, Rising has come out on top in the regular-season series against the Southern California side, with Phoenix owning a 14-11-9 all-time record. At home, the club is 9-3-4.

Additionally, both clubs retained a majority of their rosters from a season ago. That continuity promises a competitive match between two teams that already know each other well and have established chemistry within their squads.

"Training has been unbelievable, regardless of who we're playing against," Johnson said. "As long as training is well and we're prepping, we're ready for (Orange County)."

OPENING WEEKEND

Orange County opened its 2026 campaign at home against Las Vegas Lights FC, ultimately settling for a 1-1 draw. The hosts controlled much of the tempo during the first half, but Las Vegas found a late equalizer in the 84th minute, forcing the teams to split points in the season opener.

Ethan Zubak, who led the team in scoring with 11 goals during the 2025 season, returns to the squad for 2026 and is expected to remain a key piece of the club's attacking lineup next to Lyam MacKinnon, who scored Orange County's lone goal in Week 1.

"Orange County is a team that is very much like us," Kah said. "They want to play football, be on the front foot. So, I'm looking forward to the game."

With the familiarity between the teams, a strong historical record against Orange County and the energy of the home crowd, Rising will be looking to turn the page and begin building momentum during the first homestand of its landmark season.







