Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at San Antonio FC

March 4, 2026

Phoenix Rising FC opens its 10th anniversary season Saturday night with a familiar opponent - and familiar challenge. The 2026 USL Championship season begins at 6:30 p.m. (MT) at Toyota Field as Rising faces San Antonio FC in a Western Conference showdown.

"I'm just looking to see the continuation of what we're doing so far," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "There's nothing else to change. Now, you play for points, but the mindset has to be the same: attack every training like every day, because it's an everyday thing."

Rising hosted Spokane Velocity on March 27 to conclude its preseason, with its attack clicking on all cylinders in a 5-0 win at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The team showed flashes of momentum they look to bring into regular season action this weekend.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising at San Antonio FC

WHEN: Saturday, March 7 (6:30 p.m. MST)

WHERE: Toyota Field (San Antonio, TX)

HOW TO WATCH: 3TV, ESPN+

THE HISTORY

Rising holds the all-time edge in the series against San Antonio FC dating back to 2016 (8-6-3), which includes a dominant 6-2-0 record in the Valley. But trips down to Texas have told a different story. In San Antonio, Rising is just 2-4-3, only winning twice in nine matches at Toyota Field.

That's a narrative the 2026 squad hopes to rewrite.

"(San Antonio) could be the same from last season," said goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky. "You know what to expect. You know their ball, what they play. It's not bad to play the first game against someone who has a lot of returners from last year."

Rising swept the 2025 regular-season series, going 2-0 against San Antonio - including winning the first meeting of the year on national television by a score of 2-1. The win kicked off a 9-8-13 regular season campaign for Rising, with the pair of victories over San Antonio standing out as statement performances.

FINISHING CHANCES

Rising returns 13 players from its 2025 squad, including its three leading scorers in the regular season - Charlie Dennis (8 goals), Ihsan Sacko (7) and Hope Avayevu (6).

Notably, Avayevu was recently named as one of the 11 midfielders to watch in 2026 by the league. He finished tied for second in the league with 10 assists on 50 chances created and helped power a Rising offense that ranked fourth in the league with 48 goals a season ago. 

Finishing chances will be critical against a San Antonio side that opened its season strong last year, going 5-4-1 through its first 10 matches.

"Our expectation is to be the best we can be every single day," Kah said. "Come November 22, we want to be the last man standing - we've got to make sure we win the day starting today."

STARTING STRONG

San Antonio finished its 2025 campaign 6th in the Western Conference - one spot behind Rising - and secured a spot in the USL Championship playoffs, ultimately exiting in the Western Conference Quarterfinals after a 2-0 loss to New Mexico United.

San Antonio often showed its attacking flair during the regular season, which included a 5-2 win to clinch playoff qualification and the Copa Tejas title over El Paso Locomotive FC.

With midfielder Jorge Hernández returning to the 2026 lineup after scoring 11 goals last season, he immediately becomes a focal point in this matchup. Ending the 2025 season tied for 10th in the USL Championship standings, San Antonio will look to Hernández's proven scoring ability to spark its attack.

"We're very happy where we are," Kah said. "We're looking forward to the game on Saturday to see where we stand."

Following the away day against San Antonio, Rising's next two matches will be played at Phoenix Rising Stadium: against Orange County SC on Saturday March 14 and Oakland Roots SC on March 21.







