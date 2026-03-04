Rhode Island FC Releases Capelli Sport Surge Kit

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC released the Capelli Sport Surge Kit, which will serve as the club's primary home kit for the 2026 season. The second home kit in club history, and the fourth kit to be worn by field players, the Surge Kit is inspired by the club's roots and paves a bold, exciting path into the future. The Surge kit is available for pre-order now at shop.rhodeislandfc.com.

The lightning bolts draped across the front of the kit take direct inspiration from an element of the Ocean State club's inception - the wave. Rotating RIFC's initial wave designs into vertical bolts, the kit transforms a calm flow into a powerful surge. The bold pattern flies upward towards the crest, symbolizing the resilience, strength and pride of Rhode Islanders. Carrying on the legacy from the club's inaugural Energy Kit, the all-new, custom River Blue colorway pays homage to Rhode Island's deep-rooted maritime history.

Rhode Island FC's Surge Kit continues to proudly display all of the Ocean State club's dedicated kit partners in a distinct, bright-white design. RIFC's exclusive airline partner, Breeze Airways, boldly features as the Surge Kit's front-of-kit sponsor while Centreville Bank, the exclusive banking partner of RIFC, makes its fourth appearance on the sleeve. Rhode Island Energy, the Ocean State club's exclusive energy partner, returns as the upper back-of-kit sponsor.

Proudly manufactured by Capelli Sport, the official and exclusive on-field apparel and equipment provider of Rhode Island FC, the Surge Kit is built for matchday intensity, blending bold club identity with on-field performance. Lightweight, breathable construction keeps players and supporters cool and comfortable, while premium detailing gives the kit a clean, modern finish. Striking bolts, numbers and a 3D woven crest in custom Rhode Island FC River Blue bring a powerful edge to a jersey made to perform when it matters most.

The Capelli Sport Wave Kit, unveiled in July 2025, will take the place of Rhode Island FC's Rhode Kit as the club's away kit for the 2026 season.

