Introducing LSC's 2026 USL Championship Technical Staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship head coach Mac Hemmi's technical staff is finalized heading into the 2026 season.

Hemmi, who previously served as the club's Gainbridge Super League head coach in 2025, was named its men's head coach Dec. 8.

"When building our technical staff, strength-based hiring was at the forefront of our thought process," said Hemmi. "We have the highest level of coaches in the league that all have different strengths and complement one another. They all have a voice in the group, and my job is to set them up for success while also helping them develop in their roles. Everyone on the staff is a great player manager, but more importantly, is a great person that we all trust wholeheartedly."

Assistant Coach Jose Robles joined Lexington ahead of the 2025 season, along with Assistant Coach Kyle Timm.

Both coaches are responsible for running training sessions, presenting film and managing players on an individual level. Robles focuses on defensive tactics while Timm typically handles the offensive side of the ball.

Justin Stone joined Hemmi in his transition from the women's side to the men's group. Stone serves as the club's video analyst whose primary responsibilities include reviewing matches, presenting footage to the squad, breaking down training sessions and scouting opposing clubs.

New in Lexington this season is Goalkeepers Coach Josh Oldroyd who will also handle set pieces. Oldroyd joins the club from the University of Pittsburgh after three seasons with the Panthers. He helped Pitt win the ACC Regular Season Championship in 2024 and reach the national quarterfinals.

Oldroyd previously spent five seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky.

"Josh was one of the best goalkeeping coaches in college soccer, and one of the best set piece coaches as well," said Hemmi. "He has coached for high-level soccer programs and been in very competitive environments."

Flavio Grava also returns as LSC's director of strength and conditioning. Grava held the role in 2025, ensuring players are fit and creating personalized workout regimens.

Nick Gettelfinger will once again serve as the club's director of soccer operations.

The new-look coaching staff will debut for Hemmi on March 6 vs. Louisville City FC in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank.







