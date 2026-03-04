Lexington SC Signs MLS Defender and Jamaican International Javain Brown

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has added further MLS experience and international pedigree to its back line with the signing of Jamaican national team defender Javain Brown.

At just 26 years old, Brown has already amassed over 100 MLS appearances with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake. He has also capped 29 times for Jamaica's senior national team.

With the ability to play center-back and outside-back, Brown's professional career began when he was selected 23rd overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver out of the University of South Florida.

He immediately became a mainstay in Vancouver's lineup, making 107 appearances for the club across all competitions in five seasons. Brown tallied two goals and five assists for the Whitecaps before signing with Real Salt Lake near the end of 2024.

The following season, Brown was limited to only three appearances for the Claret and Cobalt before a season-ending injury suffered in April 2025 curtailed his campaign.

On the international stage, Brown first debuted for Jamaica at the U-17 level in 2015. He quickly rose through the ranks, initially capping for the Reggae Boyz's senior team in 2017.

The most recent of his 29 international appearances came against Canada on Nov. 18, 2023, in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals.

Brown's positional versatility helps round out a Lexington defensive group consisting of Jacob Greene, Arturo Ordóñez, Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue, Andrew Caborn, Marqes Muir and Joe Hafferty.







