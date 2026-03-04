Rowdies Reveal 2026 CHARLY Home and Away Kits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies today unveiled the club's Home and Away kits from CHARLY for the 2026 USL Championship season, featuring the familiar Rowdies Green and Gold colors and new front-of-kit partner Union Home Mortgage.

The 2026 season marks a new era for the Rowdies, with the club welcoming nearly 20 new players in the offseason to form a completely revamped roster. Those fresh faces will don the Rowdies timeless hoop sleeves on both the CHARLY Home and Away Kits as they look to return the club to glory.

White remains the primary color of the CHARLY Home Kit, which also includes green accents along the sides and golden yellow on both shoulders. The green CHARLY Away Kit is adorned with golden yellow on its sides. Both kits feature a flush collar along the neckline that is a nod to soccer shirts of the past.

Each kit also showcases the modernized version of the club's classic Ralph Rowdy character on the lower right-side hem, while the inner collar bears a "7510" logo in honor of the Rowdies very first season in 1975 and the first season of the Modern Era in 2010.

In addition to Union Home Mortgage taking over as front-of-kit partner, the Rowdies are excited to welcome Publix as a new kit partner for 2026. Publix's logo will be displayed on the upper back of this year's kits. The Rowdies are also grateful to have Orlando Health and Morgan Automotive Group return as kit partners, appearing on the lower back and right sleeve, respectively.

"Honoring tradition is core to who we are as a club," said Ryan Helfrick, President of the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "This year's kits are a testament to that, and we look forward to seeing how this year's roster of newcomers embraces that legacy and makes it their own while wearing the Green and Gold colors that have so much meaning to our passionate fans."

Fans can purchase 2026 home and away replica kits online at The Bay Republic, the Official Team Retailer of the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Replica kits will also be available to buy from The Bay Republic Team Store located at Al Lang Stadium at the Home Opener on Saturday, March 21 as the Rowdies host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Follow The Bay Republic on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.







