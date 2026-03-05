Monterey Bay FC Sign Trio of Players to Academy Contracts Leading into the 2026 Season

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today for the first time in its history the signings of Djimon Anderson, Andres O'Neal, and Angel Villasana to academy contracts, pending league and federation approval.

The landmark achievement for the club's player development pathway signals the new vision and direction of the club. All three players have shown great potential and demonstrated hunger, professionalism and competitive excellence throughout their development. Their progression reflects the club's long-term investment in cultivating elite youth talent.

"These signings represent a significant milestone for the club and the direction we want to go in the future when it comes to identifying young talent to develop for the first team," said Tony Awor, Director of Recruitment at Monterey Bay FC. "We look forward to seeing how these boys embrace the challenge ahead of them as they try to establish themselves in the professional environment."

Anderson, O'Neal, and Villasana each bring distinct qualities to the squad, adding depth, energy, and familiarity with the club's identity and style of play. Their integration into the first team underscores Monterey Bay FC's commitment to sustainable growth and homegrown success.

Anderson, 17, a native of Atlanta, Georgia brings excellent MLS Next Academy pedigree with Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati. "I'm grateful for this opportunity," said Anderson "All glory to God."

Villasana, 19, was recommended to MBFC after being identified and scouted at the Dreams Academy as a part of the established partnership with C.F. Pachuca, that identifies the next generation of talented players. After a successful pre-season with Monterey Bay FC, Villasana was selected as the first player to be signed between both clubs. "I'm grateful to sign my academy contract," said Villasana. "I'm extremely thankful to all that have supported me in my journey. I'm also excited to be part of a professional environment at Monterey Bay FC."

O'Neal, 16, is a local talent that comes to MBFC from De Anza Force Soccer Club based out of Cupertino, CA. He got exposure to MBFC's environment during the 2025 season. Afterward, his eagerness and determination. "I'm excited to make the jump at such a young age," said O'Neal. "I'm grateful for it and I'm excited to be a part of this club."

NAME: Djimon Anderson

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 17

HEIGHT: 6'3"

DATE OF BIRTH: June 16, 2008

HOMETOWN: Atlanta, Georgia

NATIONALITY: United States/Ghana

PREVIOUS CLUB: CF Cincinnati

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Djimon Anderson to a academy contract on March 4, 2026.

NAME: Angel Villasana

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 19

HEIGHT: 5'11"

DATE OF BIRTH: January 4, 2007

HOMETOWN: San Antonio, Texas

NATIONALITY: United States/Mexico

PREVIOUS CLUB: Dreams Academy

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Angel Villasana to a academy contract on March 4, 2026.

NAME: Andres O'Neal

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 16

HEIGHT: 5'11"

DATE OF BIRTH: June 5, 2009

HOMETOWN: San Jose, California

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: De Anza Force Soccer Club

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Andres O'Neal to a academy contract on March 4, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of March 4 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollarm, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana

Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







