Brooklyn FC Acquires Philadelphia Union Homegrown CJ Olney Jr. on Loan

Published on March 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has acquired midfielder CJ Olney Jr. on loan from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, pending league and federation approval.

A native of Chicago, Olney, 19, is a Union Academy product and YSC Academy graduate who signed an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with Philadelphia Union II in 2023 before signing as a Homegrown with the Union in 2024. He made his MLS debut for Philadelphia in 2024.

"CJ is a talented young player who can hurt teams in the final third," said Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He offers tactical flexibility with his ability to play anywhere in midfield or up-front, he is confident on the ball, and he has produced goals & assists consistently with the USYNT & in MLS NEXT Pro. I know his character and his work habits from our time together, and we are excited to welcome him to Brooklyn."

Olney has been a consistent attacking contributor for Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro, totaling 57 appearances with 13 goals and 26 assists across three seasons. In his first two seasons, he played for current Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc, who managed Union II from 2020-2024. Olney went out on loan to USL Championship side Lexington SC, where he made three appearances before being recalled by the Union.

At the international level, Olney has represented the United States at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.