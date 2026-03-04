Brooklyn FC Signs MLS Supporters' Shield Winner Malik Pinto

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed midfielder Malik Pinto, pending league and federation approval.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Pinto, 23, joins Brooklyn FC after a stint with USL Championship club Orange County SC, where he made 10 appearances while on loan from MLS Next Pro side Colorado Rapids 2. Prior to that, he was a regular for Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati, where he made 44 total appearances across all competitions and was part of the squad that won the 2023 Supporters' Shield.

"Malik gives us stability in the middle of the park," said Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He understands the defensive side of the game, connects passes under pressure, and brings valuable USL Championship & MLS experience at a young age."

Pinto featured in MLS NEXT Pro for both FC Cincinnati 2 and Colorado Rapids 2, combining for seven goals in 36 appearances between 2023 and 2025.

A product of the North Carolina Fusion academy, Pinto played collegiately at Princeton University, where he earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors in 2021 and All-Ivy honorable mention recognition in 2022.

He comes from an accomplished soccer family. His father, Hassan, played for the University of North Carolina; his sister, Brianna, plays for the NWSL's Chicago Stars FC; and his older brother, Hassan, enjoyed two years in the USL.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







