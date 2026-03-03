Brooklyn FC Announces Men's Coaching and Performance Staff Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Debut
Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced its full coaching, performance and operations staff ahead of the club's inaugural season in the USL Championship.
The group will work under Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc and Sporting Director and General Manager of the Men's Team, Brian McBride.
Nenad Babic, Assistant Coach & Lead Analyst
Supports Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc in planning and delivering training, implementing tactical strategy, and leading match and opponent analysis; previously served as a performance analyst with the U.S. Soccer Federation, U17 academy head coach with Orlando City SC, and Assistant Technical Director & MLS NEXT Academy Director at The St. James.
Yannick Diese, Assistant Coach
Supports training design, opponent scouting and individual player development within the men's team game model; previously worked with New York City FC's U14 and U16 sides and contributed to NYCFC II, served as an MLS NEXT Head Coach at New York Soccer Club, and held Head Coach and Technical Director roles at PSG Academy New York; holds UEFA A and USSF A licenses.
Nedin Tucakovic, Goalkeeper & Set Piece Coach
Leads men's team goalkeeper development and attacking/defensive set piece planning and analysis; most recently served as Goalkeeper & Set Piece Specialist with Austin FC II and previously held academy goalkeeping leadership roles with Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes, with a playing background that includes Beşiktaş JK and FK Sarajevo, plus youth international experience with Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States.
Michael Higbee, Head of Performance
Leads the men's team physical performance program across training and match weeks, delivering on- and off-field development plans to maximize readiness and availability; previously served as a D2 Performance Coach with Houston Dynamo FC and held senior sport science roles with York United FC, Swansea City (U23) and Birmingham City's academy.
Mahmoud "Moe" Mohamed, Performance Analyst
Leads match and training analysis for the men's team, delivering video and data insights to support tactical preparation and player development; previously coached with Atlanta United FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, combining on-field coaching experience with performance analytics.
Edu Pena Rollet, Team Administrator & Player Care Officer
Oversees day-to-day men's team operations, matchday execution and full USL compliance, serving as primary liaison to league officials while coordinating travel, logistics and player care; previously held operations roles within Brooklyn FC across sporting, ticketing and business development functions, supporting the club's USL Championship buildout.
Roger Dieterle, Head Equipment Manager
Oversees all men's team equipment operations, including matchday prep, travel logistics and locker room setup; previously worked in equipment operations with the New York Red Bulls (MLS and MLS NEXT Pro), served as Assistant General Manager & Head of Equipment at FC Motown during its 2024 NPSL championship run, and supported football event operations at AT&T Stadium with The Dream Bowl.
Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
