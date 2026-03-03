Brooklyn FC Signs Former Northern Ireland International Ryan McLaughlin

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed Northern Irish outside back Ryan McLaughlin, pending league and federation approval.

A native of Belfast, McLaughlin, 31, joins Brooklyn FC from Dublin-based St Patrick's Athletic F.C. of the League of Ireland Premier Division. He was a regular starter for the Saints, making 53 appearances across all competitions, winning the 2023 FAI Cup, and famously scoring away to Turkish powerhouse Beşiktaş in the UEFA Conference League.

A product of Liverpool FC's famed academy, McLaughlin gained early professional experience during loan stints with Barnsley F.C., then in the EFL Championship, and Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen F.C. He went on to sign and feature for multiple clubs in the English Football League, including Oldham Athletic, Blackpool, Rochdale, and Morecambe.

"Ryan brings a high level of international experience to our back line," said Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He reads the game well, competes hard every day, and he is comfortable under pressure. He has played in big games during his career, and that experience matters as we set our standards from day one."

At the international level, McLaughlin has earned five senior caps for Northern Ireland. He represented his country at the U16, U17, U19, and U21 levels.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







