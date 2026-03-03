Indy Eleven Selects IU Health as "Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider"

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven is proud to announce that Indiana University Health has been selected as the Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider for the club. Indiana's largest and most comprehensive health system will bring its highly skilled, compassionate care to Indy Eleven players and staff, supporting the club's commitment to player health, performance, and long-term well-being both on and off the pitch.

IU Health will provide coverage for Indy Eleven's professional men's team with Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Physicians and Certified Athletic Trainers, covering games and practices for the club.

"We are incredibly excited to have IU Health as our Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider," said Indy Eleven CEO Greg Stremlaw. "The health and well-being of our athletes is a top priority for us, and being able to partner with a health provider of the magnitude of IU Health aligns with our goal to be best-in-class for our club."

The majority of IU Health's physician workforce serves on the faculty of the IU School of Medicine. Through this agreement, IU Health will provide Indy Eleven with access to a full range of primary and specialty care services.

"At IU Health, our mission it to make Indiana healthier, and this partnership with Indy Eleven is a natural extension of that commitment," said IU Health President and CEO Dennis Murphy. "By combining elite sports medicine with comprehensive, compassionate care, we're proud to support these athletes in achieving peak performance while safeguarding their long-term health."

IU Health will also provide coordinated care services to ensure players receive prompt access to appointments, procedures, imaging, and follow-up care across IU Health facilities statewide.

"Professional athletes have unique healthcare needs, and our high-level physicians are experienced in elite athlete care and are qualified to meet those challenges," said Dr. Bryan Saltzman, new Head Team Physician for Indy Eleven and the Chief of Sports Medicine and Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at IU Health. "Partnering with Indy Eleven allows us to couple clinical excellence with the passion Hoosiers have for soccer, strengthening both player health and the communities that rally behind them."

With hospitals, specialty clinics, and allied services across Indiana, IU Health offers a full spectrum of healthcare services for adults and children. One of the state's largest employers, IU Health has more than 34,000 team members dedicated to improving the health of Hoosiers.







