Monterey Bay Football Club and City of Seaside Set New Community Partnership for 2026 Season

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) is proud to announce a new community partnership for the 2026 season with the City of Seaside. This new partnership will highlight the culture and successful entrepreneurship present within the City of Seaside while continuously and growing the passion for the game of soccer.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"We are excited to partner with Monterey Bay FC in a way that elevates Seaside's presence both in-stadium and across the region," Greg McDanel, Seaside City Manager. "This agreement supports our small businesses, provides new opportunities for community engagement, and aligns perfectly with our economic development strategy. Together, we are building a stronger, more connected Seaside."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âIn demonstration of the significance this partnership will have within the community, both Monterey Bay FC and City of Seaside will recognize each month a "Business of the Month" during home matches in the 2026 regular season. This business will be presented on the video board and a halftime recognition.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"We're thrilled to be working with them as they represent our home," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of Monterey Bay Football Club. "Our stadium and our brand is a fabric of who we are as club and a member of this community."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âDuring previous seasons, after every home game win, the City of Seaside illuminated the City Hall with the team colors in support of Monterey Bay Football Club. This tradition will continue to play a part of this new partnership.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThis partnership will emphasize on strengthening the local engagement, expand youth opportunities, and celebrate the shared spirit of the Monterey Bay region. It reflects the mutual commitment to supporting youth development initiatives, and creating inclusive community experiences through the unifying power of professional soccer.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âFor more information about Monterey Bay FC and the 2026 season, visit montereybayfc.com.







