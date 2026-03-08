Monterey Bay Football Club and Coastal Roots Hospitality Announce Continuation of Community-Driven Partnership

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - Monterey Bay Football Club (MBFC) proudly announces the continuing partnership with Coastal Roots Hospitality, a meaningful collaboration built on shared values of community, connection, and local pride.

For more than 30 years, Coastal Roots Hospitality has been a cornerstone of the Monterey Peninsula dining scene, known for its celebrated restaurants-Tarpy's and Montrio in Monterey, and Rio Grill in Carmel-as well as Coastal Roots Events & Catering, which unites all three under a premier catering and events brand. Deeply committed to community service, Coastal Roots Hospitality integrates philanthropy into its daily operations through initiatives such as Pick It Up-Pay It Forward and engaging with over 50 local charities and nonprofits.

"Coastal Roots Hospitality is extremely proud to be a partner with MBFC," said Ken Donkersloot, President of Coastal Roots Hospitality. "As part of our philanthropy, we believe strongly in giving back to the community and we believe MBFC is an important aspect for the future growth of our community. The club provides so much value in pride of community and we are excited to have the privilege to be a part of it."

Rooted in the guiding principles of Faith, Family, Friends, and Food, Coastal Roots Hospitality believes that nurturing both guests and employees creates a ripple effect of care and excellence that extends throughout the local community. This commitment aligns seamlessly with MBFC's vision of building a club that represents the spirit and identity of Monterey Bay-on and off the field.

"Monterey Bay FC is thrilled to continue having Coastal Roots Hospitality be a key member of our family of partners," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of Monterey Bay Football Club. "Their decades-long dedication to community growth, local collaboration, and authentic hospitality mirrors what our club stands for-bringing people together and strengthening the bond we all share for this incredible region."

Through this partnership, MBFC and Coastal Roots Hospitality will explore opportunities to provide fans and guests a unforgettable experience at Cardinale Stadium as well as Coastal Roots restaurants. Both parties will highlight local flavors, celebrate community pride, and deepen their shared investment in the vibrancy and future of the Monterey Peninsula.

For more information about Monterey Bay FC and the 2026 season, visit montereybayfc.com.







