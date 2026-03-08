Las Vegas Lights FC Player Availability Update for Match at Orange County SC

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC today provided an update on player availability ahead of the season opener against Orange County SC on Saturday, March 7.

Forwards Manuel Arteaga and Oalex Anderson will be unavailable for selection due to visa delays. The club expects both players to be available for selection in the near future.

Midfielder Marc Ybarra will serve a one-game suspension that carried over from the end of the 2025 USL Championship season, in which he received a red card in Rhode Island's season-ending loss against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the Eastern Conference Final.







