Switchbacks FC Earn a Point on the Road against El Paso Locomotive

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC versus El Paso Locomotive

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC versus El Paso Locomotive(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC opened the 2026 season with an impressive road performance, battling back to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive.

The Switchbacks wasted no time making their presence felt. In just the 5', new signing #6 Sam Williams delivered a dangerous corner kick into the box. #12 Isaiah Foster rose to meet the ball, directing a header toward #90 Khori Bennett, who skillfully finished with a clever back-heel to give Colorado Springs the early 1-0 advantage.

El Paso responded in the 21', when #14 Rubio Rubin struck from just outside the box to level the match.

Early in the second half, Rubin found the net again in the 50', giving the home side a 2-1 lead. However, the Switchbacks showed resilience and determination, refusing to let the match slip away.

Colorado Springs found their equalizer in the 67'. Williams initiated the play with a throw-in, sending a long, precise ball into the attacking third. Foster timed his jump perfectly, rising above the defense and powering a header into the top-right corner, just beyond the reach of the El Paso goalkeeper to bring the score to 2-2.

The Switchbacks produced several strong individual performances in the season opener. Goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera made five key saves to keep Colorado Springs in the match, while #13 Stevie Echevarria won two of his three tackles. As a team, the Switchbacks posted an impressive 78.6% passing accuracy, showcasing their composure and control throughout the match.

Colorado Springs will now turn its attention to the 2026 home opener on March 14 at Weidner Field, where the Switchbacks will host Las Vegas Lights FC.

To stay up to date on the Switchbacks FC follow our social @switchbacksfc or head to our website HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (5) ELP: Abraham Romero (0)

Goals: COS: Bennett (A: Foster) (5'), Foster (67') ELP: Rubin (21'), Rubin (A: Moreno) (50')

YC:COS: Tejada (79') ELP: Moreno (53'), Hoban (69'), Abitia (73'), Avila (74'), Calvillo (77'), Méndez (82')

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.