Hartford Starts Season off with a Bang

Published on March 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







The Boys in Green wasted no time making a statement.

Hartford Athletic opened the 2026 USL Championship season in emphatic fashion, dismantling Sporting Club Jacksonville 3-0 in the expansion club's inaugural match. On the road and in front of a hostile crowd, Hartford looked every bit like the reigning Jägermeister Cup champions.

The scoring began when Augi Williams - the leading active goal scorer in the USL Championship - added to his legendary ledger, netting his first of the 2026 season to put Hartford on the board. It was a fitting way to open the year for one of the league's most dangerous attackers.

Hartford doubled their advantage when Samuel Careaga converted a stunning assist from Meechie Ngalina, a moment that had fans buzzing and set the tone for what was becoming a dominant performance.

Adewale Obalola put the match to bed with the third in the 90th minute, capping off a clinical road performance and sending a clear message to the rest of the league - Hartford is back and they mean business.

The clean sheet on opening day, on the road, against a brand new club hungry to make their mark, speaks volumes about the culture Brendan Burke has built in Hartford. The Boys in Green head to another away match against Birmingham on March 11th with three points and plenty of momentum heading into the rest of the 2026 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.