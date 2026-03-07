LouCity, Racing Unveil Mascots Inspired by Muhammad Ali

Louisville City FC mascot Sting and Racing Louisville FC mascot Float

Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC today unveiled the professional soccer clubs' first-ever mascots as an ode to their hometown's most famous son, Muhammad Ali.

The National Women's Soccer League member Racing Louisville is represented by "Float," a butterfly. And the USL Championship team Louisville City's mascot is "Sting," a bee.

Of course, Ali used his famous phrase - "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can't hit what the eyes can't see." - in the run up to a 1964 fight with Sonny Liston. But there was far more to Ali than his accomplishments in the ring.

Float and Sting represent the opportunity for LouCity and Racing to connect with the next generation of soccer fans while popularizing six principles that defined "The Greatest" - Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect and Spirituality.

The mascots were revealed in a ceremony at Louisville's Muhammad Ali Center, where hundreds gathered to welcome them.

Additionally, the previously launched LouCity and Racing Kids Club is now known as the "Float and Sting Kids Club," presented by YMCA of Greater Louisville. Membership offers game tickets, gear and exclusive experiences to children ages 4-13. Parents can sign up their kiddos by visiting LouCity.com/kidsclub or RacingLouFC.com/kidsclub.

"This initiative was created to deepen our connection with the community, especially as we launch our Kids Club for young LouCity and Racing fans," said club president James O'Connor. "We knew bringing mascots to life was a significant step, so we were intentional about getting it right. They needed to be kid-friendly, reflect a positive and winning spirit, and have an authentic story our city could rally around.

"Honoring Muhammad Ali's legacy through the butterfly and bee felt like a perfect fit," O'Connor added, "and we're grateful to our partners at the Ali Center for their enthusiastic support. We're proud to introduce our newest brand ambassadors, Float and Sting, and can't wait to see them energize Lynn Family Stadium and our community."

As the origin story goes, two friends - a bold butterfly and big-hearted bee - called Louisville home. They one day visited the Ali Center, learned of Ali's principles, and adopted their names.

Later, Float and Sting were on a walk at Waterfront Park when they saw some purple lights shining in Butchertown. Curious, the two went toward Lynn Family Stadium.

There, they saw the women of Racing Louisville playing a soccer game - showcasing conviction on the field, respect to the opponents, and giving back to the crowd.

The next night, the two friends returned to Lynn Family Stadium where they saw the men of LouCity. They loved the dedication, confidence and spirituality the players showed on the pitch.

After these first games, Float and Sting were hooked. They loved the grace both teams possessed while also showing toughness on the pitch. They continued to cheer for LouCity and Racing every week until the teams took notice. That led to an official invitation for Float and Sting to become the clubs' mascots.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/mascot and RacingLouFC.com/mascot to learn more about Float and Sting, plus book a mascot to visit community events or special occasions. The mascots will be highly visible moving forward on game days at Lynn Family Stadium starting with LouCity's home opener next Saturday, March 14, followed by Racing Louisville's March 20 home opener.

