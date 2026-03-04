LouCity Adds DelPiccolo to Coaching Staff, Academy Promotes Jessop, Hires Jimenez

Published on March 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Paolo DelPiccolo has joined Louisville City FC as a full-time assistant coach, after spending the last two years in the LouCity Academy as its director.

Additionally, Joe Jessop has been promoted to LouCity Academy Director and former LouCity defender Oscar Jimenez has returned to the club, taking over LouCity Academy Assistant Director.

DelPiccolo played for LouCity for nine seasons, from 2016 to 2024, including eight as captain. In 2023, he became the first player in LouCity history to make 200 appearances for the club.

He ranks second all-time in minutes, third all-time in appearances, fourth in assists and ninth in goals.

"We are very happy to announce Paolo as a first-team assistant coach. He has represented this club as a player and now a coach with the highest standards," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "When I look at what he has done for myself, my staff and the players, he has been invaluable. Over the last two years, I have watched him grow into a great coach as he has played an important role in winning two Players' Shields. He will continue to lead the individual development for our players as we try to push them to be the best version of themselves both on and off the field."

DelPiccolo joined the Academy after retiring in January 2024. He also contributed as an assistant coach with the senior team on a part-time basis and has now transitioned into a full-time role on Danny Cruz's staff.

"I'm extremely excited to transition to the first team full time," DelPiccolo said. "Obviously this club means a lot to me, and being able to continue to contribute to its success is something I take great pride in and am committed to."

DelPiccolo's promotion to the LouCity senior team created opportunities for Jessop and Jimenez under the leadership of Guillermo Sanchez, the executive director of the LouCity and Racing Academy.

"We are blessed to continue with a strong, aligned culture within the club, with people who understand the high standards, care, and hard work required for the growth of the academy," Sanchez said. "Joe and Oscar are committed to positively impacting players' development on and off the pitch."

Jessop joined the LouCity Academy at its launch in April 2020. A native of Lincoln, England, Jessop came to America to play collegiately at St. Catharine College. He was the Academy Director at Oldham Soccer Club from 2017 to 2020 and also spent time as an assistant coach for the Bellarmine University men's program.

"I am honored to step into the role of Boys Director at Louisville City Academy," Jessop said. "The club continues to set the standard for player development in our region, and I am excited to contribute to an environment where young athletes can grow, compete at a high level, and reach their full potential both on and off the field. Louisville City Academy has built an exceptional culture, and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from and work alongside the outstanding professionals within the organization."

Like DelPiccolo, Jimenez was a longtime LouCity player and a two-time USL Championship title winner. He spent seven seasons in Louisville, from 2017 to 2023. He ranks second in club history in assists, fourth in minutes and fifth in appearances.

"It is a pleasure to be back in a city that has gifted me some of my best memories. To be back here and working for the club that helped mold me into the person I am today makes me very grateful," Jimenez said. "This club continues to push to be the very best in everything year after year, and I'm looking forward to putting in all my effort and passion into this new role. I hope to continue the tremendous work Guillermo, Paolo, and Joe have done with the academy thus far. Time to earn my stripes - in a new way. Vamos Morados!"

"It has been great to see Oscar back in the building here at Louisville City," Cruz said of Jimenez. "His work ethic, commitment, and values helped lead this club to so much success. Any time we can bring someone with his character, expertise, and understanding of what it means to play for a club like this, it is extremely valuable. I am excited to continue to watch his growth on the field; there isn't a doubt in my mind that we have added a great coach and person to this organization."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.