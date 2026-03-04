Miami FC Announces vivenu as Premier Event Ticketing Provider

MIAMI, Fla. - Miami FC announced today a new partnership with vivenu to give fans access to its new platform delivering a full-service user-friendly experience in advance of Miami FC's 2026 USL Championship Season.

The partnership begins as Miami FC prepares for its new future at Sports Performance Hub, which breaks ground this spring in south Miami-Dade. The world-class sports complex and entertainment center will feature a 10,000 seat stadium, state-of-the-art training center and academic hub housing the world's best young athletes as well as public access to multi-purpose athletic facilities.

"As we prepare to build a new vision and future for our community and fans, it was imperative that we found a partner whose platforms and solutions are built on innovation and providing a full, data-driven fan experience," said Nathan Krum, Head of Marketing & Sales at Miami FC. "vivenu was the clear leader in every category we identified to make the Miami FC experience much more than a transaction. We are excited to be working with their team to build upon that vision."

Starting today, fans will be able to interact with the new platform that will feature access to 2026 season memberships, premium offerings like the Fútbol305© Sideline Passes, group offerings and single match tickets. Tickets to Miami's Home Opener on March 28th against Rhode Island are now on sale, and single match tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale in the coming days.

"We are excited to provide Miami FC with the tools to operate with full independence and flexibility," said Simon Weber, co-founder of vivenu. "Their vision for the Sports Performance Hub requires infrastructure that scales with their ambitions. It's about giving the club complete control over their data, their brand, and the experiences they create for their fans."

Miami FC continues its preseason training camp as it prepares for its 2026 USL Championship season debut on the road against Louisville City FC on March 14. The new look squad features many new faces including Eloy Room and Jürgen Locadia who are eyeing a historic year as they prepare to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ this summer.

