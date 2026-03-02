Avianca Expands Florida Footprint Through Miami FC Sponsorship

Published on March 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Avianca announced its official sponsorship with Miami FC, strengthening its presence in Miami and across South Florida while reinforcing its commitment to sports and the communities it connects.

As part of the partnership, Avianca's logo will appear on the team's official jersey throughout the season, reinforcing the airline's connection to one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the United States.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Miami FC at such a significant moment for the club, marked by the unveiling and groundbreaking of its new stadium," said Rolando Damas, Avianca's director of sales for North America and Europe. "Miami is a strategic market for Avianca and a key gateway connecting the United States and Latin America. In 2025 alone, we transported more than 4.9 million passengers to and from the United States. Through this partnership, we are strengthening our presence in the city and reaffirming our commitment to sports and the communities we connect."

"As we launch our new vision for long-term growth, we are thrilled to be joining forces with Avianca who has shown commitment to excellence for over 105 years," said Nathan Krum, Miami FC's head of marketing & revenue. "It has been a top priority for us, as we break ground on world-class facilities in South Miami-Dade, to partner with organizations who share our desire for community connection and accessibility across the globe. Avianca has proven their commitment to that goal with the millions of passengers they serve each year, and we look forward to the extraordinary opportunities this partnership provides for our fans and Avianca passengers on this exciting new journey."

This sponsorship strengthens Avianca's position in the United States, where it currently operates more than 625 weekly flights from 14 cities, including Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, Las Vegas (seasonal service), Tampa and Ontario.

Through its Florida operations, the airline connects thousands of passengers each week to Colombia, Ecuador and Central America, along with more than 80 destinations in more than 25 countries across the Americas and Europe.

Avianca continues to expand its involvement in sports initiatives across the region, recognizing the extraordinary power of soccer as a strategic platform to connect with millions of fans and strengthen cultural ties between the United States and Latin America.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.