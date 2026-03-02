Indy Eleven Signs Minnesota United Forward Loic Mesanvi

Published on March 2, 2026

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed former Minnesota United FC forward Loic Mesanvi, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Fans can follow team news on Indy Eleven social channels and IndyEleven.com.

The 22-year-old Mesanvi played eight matches for Minnesota United in the MLS in 2024 and 2025, logging 72 minutes and recording two shots on target and five aerial duels won in regular-season play. He made his MLS debut on February 24, 2024 in his team's 2-1 victory at Austin FC in the season opener. He played a career-high 29 minutes vs. Columbus Crew and 20 minutes at Vancouver Whitecaps. Mesanvi also made Leagues Cup starts at Seattle Sounders FC and vs. Club Necaxa during the group stage of the 2024 tournament. Mesanvi made his MLS playoff debut against LA Galaxy.

Mesanvi was a mainstay of the Minnesota United 2 attack for three years after signing a professional contract in November 2022. With MNUFC2, Mesanvi played 55 games (40 starts), scoring nine goals and adding five assists in almost 3,500 minutes of regular-season action.

In 2025, Mesanvi helped his team advance to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final in its first-ever playoff appearance, scoring four goals and recording 19 shots on target in 19 matches. In 2024, he had four goals and two assists in 18 matches with 12 shots on target. Mesanvi scored a goal in his MNUFC2 debut match versus Portland Timbers 2, adding three assists in 18 games in 2023.

Before he signed with MNUFC2, Mesanvi was a member of MNUFC Academy's U19 side while training regularly with the second team. Prior to his time with MNUFC's Academy, Mesanvi played for Minneapolis City SC in USL League 2 and the National Premier Soccer League. In high school, he was named a 2021 Minnesota Mr. Soccer Finalist.

The Mesanvi family emigrated from the small African country of Togo to Minnesota in 2018. Mesanvi left Togo when he was 13 to join an academy in Ghana. He is the first Boys in Blue player from Togo, increasing the franchise total to 130 international players representing 54 countries. He is the second African on the 2026 Indy Eleven roster, joining forward Edward Kizza (Uganda).

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (3/2/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric DickÃ¯Â»Â¿

Defenders (8): Hesron Barry, Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (6): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (6): Edward Kizza, Loic Mesanvi, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing, Kian Williams







