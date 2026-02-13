Indy Eleven 2026 Promo Schedule Set, Tickets on Sale Now

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven announced themes and promotions for its USL Championship 2026 schedule at Carroll Stadium, with opening night on Saturday, March 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. The 2026 slate marks the 13th for the franchise across North American Soccer League and USL Championship play, with its inaugural match on April 12, 2014.

On Sat. Apr. 11, fans can join the Boys in Blue when they launch the "Kick for a Cause Series" featuring community partner Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization. The night will include special guests from Komen and ways fans can get involved with the organization.

Fan favorite nights also return with Pride (May 30), Racing Indy (June 6), and Oktoberfest (Sept. 5) Nights on the promotional schedule. The popular Hispanic Heritage Night celebrating and honoring Hispanic culture is now Noche Latina on Sat. Aug. 22 against rival Louisville City FC. All nights will include exciting in-game activities, the opportunity for contests and giveaways as well as partnerships with local groups around Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

New additions to the 2026 calendar are Retro Night (Apr. 25), The World's Game Night (May 9), and Indy-Pendence Day (July 4, 4 pm).

The regular-season home finale on October 10 is Fan Appreciation Night. There will be giveaways and contests for prizes from Indy Eleven while celebrating another season with the best fans in the USL Championship.

The Boys in Blue host Detroit City FC to open the home slate on Sat. Mar. 21. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven 2026 Promotional Schedule

Mar. 21 | Home Opener

Apr. 11 | Kick For A Cause

April 25 | Retro Night

May 9 | The World's Game Night

May 30 | Pride Night

June 6 | Racing Indy Night

July 4 | Indy-Pendence Day

Aug. 22 | Noche Latina Night

Sept. 5 | Oktoberfest

Oct. 10 | Fan Appreciation Night







