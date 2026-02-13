Player of the Year Davila Signs New Three-Year Deal with LouCity

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC and 2025 USL Championship Player of the Year Taylor Davila have agreed to a new contract through the 2028 season.

The 25-year-old midfielder led LouCity with nine assists - third most in the league - en route to the league's most prestigious annual individual award. He also tallied four goals.

The contract is pending league and federation approval.

"We are thrilled to be able to secure a long-term contract for Taylor here in Louisville," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He is a player who is motivated by wanting to be the best every single day and it has shown in his performances over the last two years. I know how much he wants to win and believe that he will continue to play an important role in the success of our group for years to come."

A key creative force in the midfield, Davila led Louisville City to the second-highest scoring attack in the USL Championship. Behind Davila's playmaking, the club registered 44 assists over the regular season, most in the league.

"I am so grateful to be at LouCity competing in front of the fans at Lynn Family for years to come," Davila said. "To be part of this team is special and I cannot wait to bring more trophies back to all of you!"

Davila initially joined Louisville in 2024. Overall, he's made 64 USL Championship appearances for LouCity, including 63 starts. He's scored 11 goals and totaled 16 assists.

Davila has earned a place on the USL Championship All-League First Team each of the last three seasons, including the 2023 campaign with Rio Grande Valley Toros - his lone season with the Texas club.

Davila was a USL Championship Player of the Year finalist with LouCity in 2024.

A native of Sherman Oaks, Calif., Davila attended the University of California where he earned 2019 All-Pac-12 first team and United Soccer Coaches' All-Far West Region honors following his sophomore season, the final of his college career.

His professional career began with LA Galaxy II, where he spent two seasons, from 2021 to 2022. He also made one USL Championship appearance while a member of the club's academy in 2018 before embarking on his collegiate career.

At the international level, Davila represented the United States U-14 Boys' National Team. He spent his youth club career with the LA Galaxy Academy and Real So Cal.

Davila's younger brother, Evan, is also a Louisville City player.

LouCity is preparing to defend back-to-back Players' Shields and chase a third USL Championship title this season, starting with a March 6 road game at rival Lexington SC. Louisville's home opener comes the following week, Saturday, March 14, against Miami FC.

