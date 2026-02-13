Phoenix Rising Preseason Check-In

After kicking off its preseason with four matches behind closed doors, fans will get their first look at 2026's Phoenix Rising squad when it hosts fellow USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC at noon Saturday, February 14, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

In the first press conferences of the 2026 season, Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and several players have discussed how they have seen much improvement compared to last year with returners understanding the concepts better and new players quickly integrating right into the squad.

Saturday gives fans their first real chance to put together faces and names to a team they have only read about during the offseason. Here are four things to watch out for as the club prepares for the regular season to kick off on March 7.

CREATIVITY AND FLEXIBILITY

One of the most evident themes in preseason so far has been the return and doubling-down of Kah's tactical system, which leans into a fluid, positionless approach prioritizing reading the game over rigid roles on the pitch.

Defender Luke Biasi, who arrived at the club from reigning USL Championship title-holders Pittsburgh Riverhounds in December, described the system as one built on creativity, with players encouraged to solve problems in real time, express themselves and trust their instincts. Some consider it to be a "pretty" style of play but one that still demands grit, pressing and presence on all ends of the field.

In practice, the goal is simple: make training harder than games, so when matchday comes, decisions feel natural.

"The concepts that we try to get and the concepts that we're working on, the boys are getting it," Kah said. "Overall, we're very happy with the mindset they took from the offseason and brought back into preseason in working on themselves."

FAMILIAR FACES

Rising retained 13 players over the offseason, marking its most consistent roster turnover since 2022. Kah has emphasized mentality, body language and accountability just as much as tactics - and it's clear the returning core has embraced that challenge.

"I'm learning every day," defender Aleksandar Vukovic said. "If there's mistakes that I make, (Kah) is really good about telling you what you do wrong and where you do good, so I know next time what I have to do to be better."

Notably, three of the club's top goal scorers in all competitions return in Second Team All-League midfielder Hope Avayevu (18 - 7G, 11A), forward Ihsan Sacko (15 - 8G, 7A) and forward Charlie Dennis (14 - 11G, 3A).

NEW NAMES

Even with a core group of players returning, there are seven new faces to look out for on Rising's roster this upcoming season.

Biasi anchors the group with a title-winning history on the back line, while midfielder Diego Gomez brings experience in both Liga MX and the Mexican National Team setup. Up front, forwards Gunnar Studenhofft and Juan Carvajal bring their own creativity, giving Rising new weapons to complement its returning core.

"We are very pleased with everybody that we recruited," Kah said. "Success starts from the top and everybody down. That's why it's great to have alignment because it makes everybody's job easy."

A FAMILY FEEL

More than anything, this preseason has been one about connecting with one another. Both players and coaches have emphasized culture - a locker room built on trust and relationships.

To help establish the culture, Rising spent some time together exploring their city, including a team hike up Camelback Mountain. It was a change of scenery from the pitch and a chance for players to connect in a different environment.

"It's a pleasure to be here, especially playing in this league under weather like this," Vukovic said. "It's a dream."

A preseason trip to Coachella added even more shared time within the group with multiple days of training, traveling and regrouping as a unit. For a roster mixing returners and newcomers, that extended time together is key heading into the season.

Kah said he is trying to create an environment where players feel comfortable being themselves. Biasi echoed that sentiment, noting how chemistry off the field directly translates to fluidity on it. When tough moments come - as they always do - this team wants to lean on its bonds.

"You never know what a new locker room is going to feel like," Biasi said. "But from the first day, I felt like I was at home - it is just one big family here and I love it."







