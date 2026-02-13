New Mexico's Own Cristian Nava Signs Contract with New Mexico United Ahead of 2026 Season

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that Albuquerque native Cristian Nava has signed with the club for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

The 22-year-old forward returns to his hometown team after suffering an ACL injury that sidelined him for the 2023 season. He stepped away in 2024 before rejoining the club during preseason camp ahead of 2026, ultimately earning a spot on the 2026 roster.

"This is such an exciting moment for everyone involved, but most importantly to Cristian and his family," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He showed up to preseason ready and impressed everyone from the first moment we stepped on the field, showing his usual flair but also an unmatched ambition and desire that we all are so familiar with. I am looking forward to seeing him playing again in front of our fans and am confident this is only the beginning for him."

Nava has played 1,069 minutes across 22 professional matches, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

"Cristian represents everything we believe in, resilience, hard work and a belief that our local dreams matter," said CEO Peter Trevisani. "His journey is just getting started and we are thrilled to have back in the Black and Yellow family."

Nava attended Albuquerque High School and joined the New Mexico United Academy in 2021. He quickly made a name for himself at the academy level, winning the Golden Ball in his first USL Academy Playoffs appearance. Shortly after, he became the third player in club history to sign an academy contract. The academy contract allowed him to train and compete with both New Mexico United's academy and the first team.

The New Mexican sensation later became the first player to complete United's "Path to Pro," signing a first-team deal on August 21, 2021.

Nava made his first team debut on July 10, 2021, subbing on in the second half of a 3-1 win over Colorado Springs in front of fans at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

On May 25, 2022, Nava scored his first goal as a member of the first team in a 7-0 victory over Phoenix Rising at UNM Soccer Complex.

Nava scored his second goal in front of a home crowd at The Lab in United's final regular-season match of 2022 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Cristian Nava is the latest addition to New Mexico's roster ahead of the 2026 season.







