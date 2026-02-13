Susan G. Komen© Spotlight Partner for "Kick for a Cause"
Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Indianapolis - Indy Eleven is partnering with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, for its third annual "Kick for a Cause" match on Sat. Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Monterey Bay FC. Komen will have a table at the game, there will be a special presentation, and additional activations on site.
"We are deeply grateful to the Indy Eleven for choosing us as their partner for this year's 'Kick for a Cause' match," said Susan G. Komen® Executive Director, Indianapolis Stephen Hunt. "With over 6,400 Hoosiers expected to hear the words 'You have breast cancer' this year alone, the money raised will help fund life-saving research, patient support services, and education programs aimed at detecting breast cancer earlier and improving outcomes for those affected."
Indy Eleven is part of Komen's VIPink Big Wigs campaign and for the month of February, it is collecting donations with all proceeds going to SGK.
Boys in Blue fans can purchase two limited edition Indy Eleven x MELI shirts and a season ticket to all 2026 Indy Eleven home matches (valued at $450) for $305. The select items are available at The Shop, the official merchandise and apparel store with locations throughout Indianapolis-including downtown, Broad Ripple, and Carmel, and online at meli-intl.com and shop.indyeleven.com. 11% of proceeds from purchases will go to Susan G. Komen®.
Firefly Children & Family Alliance served as the 2024 partner of Indy Eleven for its inaugural "Kick for a Cause" initiative, followed by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana in 2025.
