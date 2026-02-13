Rhode Island FC Announces Leadership Update

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that the company and Club President David Peart have parted ways.

"We thank David for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best," said Rhode Island FC Co-Founder and Chairman Brett M. Johnson.

Sean Carey will serve as Interim President. Carey has been with the club since its inception, serving as Assistant General Manager. He brings extensive experience and a long history of involvement in soccer throughout New England. His deep understanding of the club's sporting vision, operational structure and community relationships provides important continuity during this transition.

The search for a permanent club president will begin immediately. ¬â¹ ¬â¹The club remains focused on preparing for the 2026 season and continuing to build strong connections with the Rhode Island community.







