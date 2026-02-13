Rhode Island FC Announces Leadership Update
Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that the company and Club President David Peart have parted ways.
"We thank David for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best," said Rhode Island FC Co-Founder and Chairman Brett M. Johnson.
Sean Carey will serve as Interim President. Carey has been with the club since its inception, serving as Assistant General Manager. He brings extensive experience and a long history of involvement in soccer throughout New England. His deep understanding of the club's sporting vision, operational structure and community relationships provides important continuity during this transition.
The search for a permanent club president will begin immediately. ¬â¹ ¬â¹The club remains focused on preparing for the 2026 season and continuing to build strong connections with the Rhode Island community.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2026
- Hounds Win Third Straight by Topping Loudoun - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- New Mexico's Own Cristian Nava Signs Contract with New Mexico United Ahead of 2026 Season - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Acquire Winger Gino Vivi on Loan from LA Galaxy - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Announces Leadership Update - Rhode Island FC
- E-40 Joins Oakland Roots & Soul Ownership Group - Oakland Roots SC
- Susan G. Komen© Spotlight Partner for "Kick for a Cause" - Indy Eleven
- Monterey Bay Signs Defensive MLS Homegrown Product to 2026 Roster - Monterey Bay FC
- Multiplatinum Musician & Entrepreneur E-40 Becomes Co-Owner of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club - Oakland Roots SC
- Phoenix Rising Preseason Check-In - Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks FC Acquires Sam Williams on Loan from Chicago Fire - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Indy Eleven 2026 Promo Schedule Set, Tickets on Sale Now - Indy Eleven
- Player of the Year Davila Signs New Three-Year Deal with LouCity - Louisville City FC
- U-17 USYNT and Tyson Espy Punch Ticket to Qatar - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Announces Leadership Update
- Single-Game Parking on Sale Now for 2026 Rhode Island FC Season
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Second-Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, February 17
- Rhode Island FC to Host CD Faialense in First Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Second-Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, February 3