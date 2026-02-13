Multiplatinum Musician & Entrepreneur E-40 Becomes Co-Owner of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland, CA - Today, multiplatinum musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Earl "E-40" Stevens announced that he has joined the ownership group of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club - the men and women's respective soccer teams.

In his new role, the Vallejo, California native will use his platform to further elevate both clubs' commitment to bringing together soccer, entertainment, culture and community. As part of the announcement, E-40 will also perform at the Oakland Roots' 2026 regular-season home opener on March 14 against New Mexico United.

"Bringing my business acumen and sports fandom together as part of the Oakland Roots & Soul ownership group is truly special," E-40 said. "This move is about investing in a sport that connects the world. I look forward to working closely with the ownership team to continue to amplify the fan experience while delivering successful results on the field."

Over the course of his 30+ year career in the music industry, E-40 has firmly solidified his status as a living hip-hop legend, having released several multiplatinum and gold studio albums, mixtapes, collaborations and hit singles, including "U and Dat," "Tell Me When To Go," "Choices (Yup)," and "Function," among countless others.

As a solo artist, E-40 previously held the record for most solo album entries on the Billboard 200 charts by a hip-hop artist (33) before he was eclipsed in 2025. His legacy as a musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was celebrated on Oct. 21, 2023 when E-40 had his childhood street in Vallejo, California renamed in his honor as the 1-mile stretch of Magazine Street that was officially renamed "E-40 Way."

E-40 joins a growing list of Bay Area favorites in the Oakland Roots & Soul ownership group, including Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, and global rap star G-Eazy.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.