Switchbacks FC Acquires Sam Williams on Loan from Chicago Fire

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has acquired Midfielder Sam Williams from MLS club Chicago Fire. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Williams joined the Chicago Fire ahead of the 2025 season, making eight First Team appearances in his debut campaign. He also played a key role with Chicago Fire II, totaling 17 appearances while recording one goal and one assist.

"Sam is coming in as a high-volume central midfielder with MLS and USL Championship experience," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He is a very driven character with top end work rate, so he fits into our group immediately."

A product of the New York Red Bulls Academy, Williams advanced to New York Red Bulls II during the 2022 USL Championship season, logging more than 2,000 minutes at just 17 years old.

He spent three seasons at the University of North Carolina, where he racked up 4,698 minutes, tallying six goals and five assists. In 2022, he earned All-ACC Freshman Team and All-ACC Academic Team honors.

On the international stage, Williams received a call-up to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team in 2023.

"Super pumped to be joining the squad for the year," said Williams. "Excited to get started with the guys and do some damage this year."

Name: Sam Williams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Date of Birth: March 18th, 2005

Age: 20

Hometown: Tenafly, NJ

Previous Club: Chicago Fire

Transaction: The Colorado Springs Switchbacks acquired midfielder Sam Williams on loan from Chicago Fire on February 13th, 2026







