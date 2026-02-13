Rowdies Acquire Winger Gino Vivi on Loan from LA Galaxy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired winger Gino Vivi on loan from Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Vivi featured for the Rowdies in the second half of last week's preseason match versus the Philadelphia Union.

"Gino is a creative attacking player that I've tracked for some time now," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a hungry player coming here with a point to prove and has the quality to make things happen in the final third, while always being willing to work hard for the team. I am delighted to add him to our group for the 2026 season and look forward to working with him."

The Galaxy signed Vivi ahead of the 2023 MLS season after selecting him as the 23rd overall pick in the First Round of the MLS SuperDraft. Prior to that, Vivi excelled during a four-year career at the University of Central Florida, where he tallied 19 goals and 23 assists across 61 appearances for the Golden Knights. Vivi's move to Tampa Bay reunites him with two of his former UCF teammates, defender Yanis Leerman and midfielder Louis Perez.

Vivi has made five appearances for the Galaxy since joining the club. The 25-year-old has also featured regularly for the Galaxy's MLS Next Pro side Ventura County FC over the last three years, amassing ten goals and four assists through 34 appearances.

A native of San Jose, Costa Rica, Vivi returned to his home country for a loan spell with Deportivo Saprissa for the 2024-2025 Primera División season. Viva made 37 appearances and tallied two goals for Saprissa over the course of his loan before returning to the Galaxy last summer. Vivi also developed during his youth career as part of Saprissa's academy and has represented Costa Rica's U-20 National Team in the past.







