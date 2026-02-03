Rowdies and Sarasota Paradise Introduce Charity "Cochol Cup"

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies, in partnership with USL League One's Sarasota Paradise, are pleased to announce the creation of the Cochol Cup, an annual charity match in memory of longtime USL executive John Cochol.

The Cochol Cup will see the Rowdies and Sarasota face off once a year during the preseason, with the clubs trading hosting duties each year. The Rowdies are set to host the first Cochol Cup at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

"We are honored to host the inaugural Cochol Cup in memory of our dear friend, John Cochol," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "John left a lasting impact on everyone he met, and it is our hope that this annual match will carry his legacy forward for years to come. His deep passion for people and unwavering positivity, even in the face of life's challenges, are qualities that continue to inspire us all."

Ticket sales for this year's Cochol Cup benefit the Come Get You Some Joy Foundation, which was established by the Cochol family following John's passing last year. The foundation's mission statement is to honor John's life by bringing joy, hope, and tangible support to individuals and communities in need-because everyone deserves a reason to keep going.

"The creation of the Cochol Cup allows John's spirit, his love for the game, and his commitment to community to live on in a powerful and lasting way," said John's wife, Ashley Cochol. "Through the Come Get You Some Joy Foundation, this match will not only honor John's memory, but also help bring joy, hope, and tangible support to people who need it most. This is more than a game for our family-it's a continuation of John's legacy, and a reminder that even in loss, we can still create light, purpose, and joy for others."

Cochol joined the USL in 2015 to help lead the league's newly formed Club Services department. Over his tenure, he rose to the role Senior Vice President, Club Services and became a valued member of the USL family through his tireless work ethic and passion for helping USL clubs across the country grow and thrive in their communities.

"John meant so much to all of us at the USL, and it's incredibly meaningful to see the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Sarasota Paradise come together to honor his memory with the Cochol Cup," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. "This preseason match is a reflection of who John was - someone who built relationships, fostered a sense of community, and brought joy wherever he went. We're thankful to Ashley, the Cochol family, and our clubs for creating this opportunity to not only remember John, but to honor his legacy by helping others."

