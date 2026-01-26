Rowdies and FYSA TOPSoccer Team up for Soccer Around the World

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are excited to announce the club has teamed up with Florida Youth Soccer Association (FYSA) TOPSoccer to host "TOPSoccer: Soccer Around the World" on Sunday, February 1 at the Rowdies Training Facility.

Inspired by the excitement surrounding the return of the FIFA World Cup to American soil this summer, the February event will celebrate how soccer brings the world-and communities-together through an inclusive experience for athletes of all abilities. Through its affiliation with US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer offers safe and encouraging spaces for children and adults with intellectual, emotional, or physical disabilities to experience the joy of soccer.

Participants will "travel the world" through interactive soccer stations designed with accessibility in mind, including options for athletes using wheelchairs, walkers, and other mobility supports. Each station will reflect the spirit of the global game-focusing on inclusion, friendship, confidence, and the joy of being on the field together.

"Just like the World Cup showcases the world's love for soccer, this event showcases what's possible when everyone is welcomed into the game," said Jennifer DiTillio, FYSA TOPSoccer Chair. "We're grateful to partner with the Tampa Bay Rowdies to create a morning that's fun, supportive, and unforgettable for our athletes and families."

The event is free for all athletes ages 4 years or older, but registration is required. Click here to register for the event.

Volunteer buddies are welcome to register to support athletes throughout the event. Volunteers are vital to the event, ensuring each athlete enjoys an engaging, safe, and rewarding experience. Those interested in volunteering for the event can do so.

TOPSoccer: Soccer Around the World Details

When: Sunday, February 1

Time: 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Volunteer Check-In: 8:00 a.m.

Where: Rowdies Training Facility (8108 Benjamin Rd, Tampa, FL)







