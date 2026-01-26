Join Republic FC's Unified Team for the 2026 Season

With the excitement of the 2026 World Cup happening right in our backyard, Republic FC is building its roster for this year's Unified Team. In partnership with Special Olympics Northern California, this team is a celebration of soccer's ability to break down barriers and create a community that celebrates inclusion and friendship.

And now you can be a part of all the action. The Indomitable Club is hosting tryouts on Sunday, February 22, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Cosumnes River College. Unified Team Head Coach Filip Handl and the technical staff are looking for Athletes (individuals with intellectual, cognitive or developmental disabilities) and Unified Partners (individuals without disabilities), ages 16 and older.

Unified Sports are inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship. And with the shared experiences that come with being a part of a soccer team, the Republic FC Unified Team is the perfect spot for those who want to build community through the game we all love.

In addition to weekly practices, the team will compete in monthly matches, including the opportunity to play on the same pitch as the pros at Heart Health Park. Other perks include customized kits for training and matches, special experiences with Republic FC First Team coaches and players, complimentary tickets to Republic FC home matches, and more.

And through impactful partnerships, including the support of BlueDAG LLC, the entire experience is free for players, including away match travel. One trip is already locked in: a visit to Colorado Springs alongside the First Team in June. Additional plans are underway for a trip to the Bay Area to join with soccer lovers worldwide during World Cup festivities.







