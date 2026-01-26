Cheat Sheet: Recapping the First Half of the LSC Women's Gainbridge Super League Season

So, where did we leave off again? Ahh...that's right. As the only undefeated club in the Gainbridge Super League through 14 matches played.

When the Lexington SC women kick off their spring schedule Saturday, it will have been 42 days since their last contest. With that in mind, we here at Lexington Sporting Club wanted to offer a quick refresher on where things stand as league action ramps back up.

By the Numbers

LSC enters the second half of the 2025/26 campaign in second place in the standings, just one point back of first-place Sporting JAX. The Gals in Green also boast a +15 goal differential, a mark that leads the next-best club by eight.

Offensively, Lexington is tied for the most goals in the Gainbridge Super League (28) while conceding the fewest (13). The numbers behind the numbers are equally impressive. LSC leads the league in shots (215), passing accuracy (79%) and is tied for the most clean sheets (5).

Additionally, Lexington is the only club in the league with seven players who have scored multiple goals, and seven players with multiple assists.

Difference Makers in Attack

Up top, attacking duo Addie McCain and Catherine Barry stand as two of the league's top-four goalscorers. Midfield engines Tati Fung and Emina Ekić have been pulling the strings in the middle of the park, each ranking top-six in assists.

McCain re-enters play as the league's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals and will look to add to her career total against her 2024/25 club this weekend, Fort Lauderdale United FC. She and Ekić are also tied for the most chances created in the league with 26.

Per American Soccer Analysis, Barry leads the Gainbridge Super League in goals added (3.26) by a staggering margin of 1.62. For reference, last season's Gainbridge Super League g+ leader finished the season at 3.96.

Locking Down the Back

Defensively, Allison Pantuso leads the league in duels won (85) and ranks second with 91 recoveries. Between the posts, goalkeeper Kat Asman has been called on sparingly but effectively, tying for the third-most saves (34) while earning credit for all five of LSC's clean sheets.

Making History

As a club, Lexington has already eclipsed nearly every benchmark from a season ago in pursuit of silverware. Though just halfway through the season, the squad has bested last season's win total, points total and trails last season's goal total by only one score.

With 14 matches left to play, six at home and eight on the road, LSC is primed not only to clinch its first playoff spot in club history, but host postseason soccer at Lexington SC Stadium.

