Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC, Lexington Sporting Club Continue Partnership in 2026
Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC have teamed up again in 2026 to continue bringing the thrills, excitement and energy LSC fans have come to expect on matchday.
"Having Hicks & Funfsinn return as a partner for the 2026 season means a great deal to our club," said Madyson Foster Smith, director of partnerships for Lexington Sporting Club. "They've consistently shown their support for Lexington Sporting Club and the community we serve. We're excited to continue working together and appreciate their belief in what we're building on and off the pitch."
Hicks & Funfsinn has served the Lexington community since 2018, standing up for Kentuckians during some of life's most difficult times by advocating for them in the courtroom and volunteering in the community.
As a boutique law firm, Hicks & Funfsinn focuses on personal injury and civil litigation, representing clients in cases involving serious injury, wrongful death and catastrophic accidents. With more than 50 years of combined experience, they provide a local perspective and an honest approach to every case.
"Josh Hicks and I, along with our entire team at Hicks & Funfsinn - Kentucky Lawyers, are extremely excited to once again partner with Lexington Sporting Club for the upcoming 2026 season," said Greg Funfsinn, founding partner and trial attorney. "Since our founding in 2018, Hicks & Funfsinn has supported local athletics at every level, from youth sports teams to high school to the pros. As a Lexington law firm, we could not be happier to spread the word about electrifying professional soccer right here in our local community at Lexington SC Stadium."
Lexington SC thanks Hicks & Funfsinn, PLLC for its continued support of professional soccer in the Bluegrass.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
