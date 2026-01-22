Rowdies Set 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies confirmed today the club's full 2026 preseason schedule, setting matches against teams from Major League Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One, and the college ranks.

Four of Tampa Bay's preseason contests this year are open to the public. Fans have the chance to watch the Rowdies prepare for the upcoming USL Championship season in exhibition matches against the Philadelphia Union on February 7 at 6 p.m., CF Montréal on February 14 at 6 p.m., and FC Naples on February 18 at 6 p.m. All three matches are set to be played at Al Lang Stadium, with Rowdies season ticket members receiving complimentary tickets for each match.

The Rowdies will also welcome fans into Al Lang on Saturday, February 21 for a meaningful matchup against USL League One's Sarasota Paradise. The two sides will square off in the "Cochol Cup" in memory of longtime United Soccer League executive John Cochol, who passed away last year following a long battle with cancer. Proceeds from ticket sales for the Cochol Cup will benefit a charity chosen by John Cochol's family.

Tickets for the four preseason matches open to the public are now available for purchase online. Click here to purchase tickets.

Additionally, the Rowdies confirmed the club will host several teams for preseason matches that will be played behind closed doors. The Rowdies are set to face MLS sides New York City FC and St. Louis City SC in their first two matches of the preseason, in addition to matchups against the University of South Florida, and USL Championship newcomers Sporting Jacksonville.

Full 2026 Preseason Schedule

Jan. 24 - vs New York City FC, 10:30 a.m. (Closed Doors)

Jan. 28 - vs St. Louis City SC, 11 a.m. (Closed Doors)

Feb. 7 - vs Philadelphia Union, at Al Lang Stadium - 6 p.m. (Open to Public)*

Feb. 14 - vs CF Montréal, at Al Lang Stadium - 6 p.m. (Open to Public)*

Feb. 18 - vs FC Naples, at Al Lang Stadium - 6 p.m. (Open to Public)*

Feb. 21 - vs USF, 1 p.m. (Closed Doors)

Feb. 21 - vs Sarasota Paradise, at Al Lang Stadium - 7 p.m. (Open to Public)**

Feb. 28 - vs Sporting JAX, 1 p.m. (Closed Doors)

*Rowdies season ticket members receive complimentary tickets for these matches

** Cochol Cup, ticket proceeds benefit charity







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.