Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Defender Tommy Silva Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Monarchs

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that defender Tommy Silva has joined the club, signing a 2-year contract keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2027 season. He spent the past two seasons with Real Salt Lake, playing with the MLS Next Pro side Real Monarchs. Silva will wear #33 for Le Rouge. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

The defender has spent most of his career working his way through the Real Salt Lake academies, playing for both the Arizona and Utah branches. He would captain both the U17 and U19 teams during his time with RSL. He made 63 appearances for RSL Academy over his three years, helping RSL secure back-to-back USSDA playoff berths and reach the quarterfinals of the GA Cup Champions Bracket in 2019.

Silva took his talents to Westwood after leaving the academy, playing four seasons with the UCLA Bruins. Across his four seasons with the then-PAC 12 side, Silva would start in 69 out of a potential 70 matches, with the only game he didn't start being during his first year. Silva would finish his UCLA career with nine goals and 23 assists across 5,905 minutes of soccer. Silva picked up multiple accolades across his career, including the United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Second Team in 2023, Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Pac-12 All-Conference Team honorable mention in 2020-21, and was the 2023 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Tucson, Arizona, native returned to Real Salt Lake in 2024, where he spent most of his time with the MLS Next Pro side, Real Monarchs. Across two seasons, Silva played in 45 matches for Monarchs, scoring two goals and assisting seven. Silva made his debut with Real Salt Lake on May 8th, 2024, in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup against New Mexico United. Just three days later, Silva would come on as a substitute in a match against LA Galaxy, marking his MLS debut.

