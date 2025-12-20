Update on AlumniFi Field

Plans for a new 15,000-seat soccer stadium and mixed-use development connecting Corktown and Southwest Detroit took a major step forward yesterday with the start of demolition of the long-vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital to make way for the new venue.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined with project developers, community members and city officials to celebrate as crews from Detroit-based Adamo Group began taking down the eyesore that has loomed over the neighborhood for decades.

Once demolition is complete, DCFC and its partners will transition into full construction, including stadium infrastructure, public spaces and mixed-use elements. The new AlumniFi Field is expected to open and begin hosting Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) games in spring 2027.

"For decades, this vacant hospital has been the first thing people coming across the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit or up I-75 have seen as they enter this area of southwest Detroit," said Mayor Duggan. "Now, thanks to the vision of Sean Mann and DCFC and the support of neighbors and City Council, this site soon will be home to a spectacular new sports and entertainment venue with retail and new housing."

The demolition launch follows months of community engagement through the Community Benefits Ordinance (CBO) process and Detroit City Council's recent unanimous approval of DCFC's plans for the stadium and its adjacent developments, including a 421-space parking deck and 76-unit residential building.

Located off Michigan Avenue and 20th Street, the site will connect Corktown and Southwest Detroit with a year-round sports and entertainment venue.

As the site transitions into its next chapter, DCFC and its development partners recognize the legacy of the former hospital and intend to honor its significance through various elements in the new stadium - including new artistic installations, historical markers and storytelling. Opened in 1973, the Southwest Detroit Hospital was the first facility of its kind in the city to accredit African American doctors and nurses - breaking racial barriers in health care during a period of heavy discrimination across the industry.

Nearly 5,000 seat orders have already been secured through deposits for the 2027 season, underscoring the strong demand for professional soccer and community-focused entertainment in Detroit. Fans can continue to place deposits for 2027 season tickets and premium seating opportunities at AlumniFiField.com.

"As long-time residents of the neighborhood, it means the world to us to eliminate this long-standing blight and bring this land back to productive use with a community-oriented stadium that will serve as a proper home for professional soccer in this region," said Sean Mann, CEO of Detroit City FC.

"As DCFC's financial partner and naming rights sponsor, we're honored to be part of the progress taking shape at AlumniFi Field," said April Clobes, President and CEO of AlumniFi. "This project reflects the strength of our partnership with DCFC and our shared commitment to Detroit's long-term growth. We're proud to support a vibrant, world-class destination that fosters connection and uplifts the surrounding communities."

The club aims to open AlumniFi Field in time for the 2027 United Soccer League season, ensuring the stadium, surrounding development and community programming reflect the culture and character of Detroit.







