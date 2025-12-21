Lexington SC Women Enter Winter Break Undefeated Through 14 Matches

Published on December 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The Lexington SC women closed out the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 draw, remaining unbeaten through the first half of the season.

After dominating for the first 28 minutes of play, Lexington was rewarded with the opening goal of the contest. In her first start of the season, Amber Nguyen delivered a lovely corner kick to the feet of Allison Pantuso, and the center-back smashed it for her second goal of the campaign.

Dallas equalized in the 52' minute following a handball called against Lexington right outside the top of the box. Chioma Ubogagu went for goal on the resulting free kick and found the back of the net.

Two mainstays in Mac Hemmi's Starting XI all season long, Hannah Johnson and Emina Ekić, both subbed on for LSC midway through the second half, and Ekić made an instant impact.

The midfielder earned a penalty kick in the 70' minute and took it herself, but the Dallas goalkeeper extended spectacularly to deny the reigning Player of the Year of her third goal this season.

Lexington continued to threaten after the missed opportunity, breaking Trinity FC's lines and creating space for shots.

However, the match ended 1-1 with Lexington leading in expected goals (1.55-1.02), shots (13-6), shots on target (4-3), big chances (3-0) and possession (59%-41%) among other statistical categories.

The draw marks LSC's fourth straight as the club heads into the winter break with a 5W-0L-9D record.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Masaki Hemmi, goalkeeper Kat Asman and midfielder Tati Fung are attached.

GOALS

LEX: 28' Allison Pantuso

DAL: 52' Chioma Ubogagu

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Cassie Rohan (65' Hannah Johnson), Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (65' Emina Ekić), Amber Nguyen (56' Shea Moyer), McKenzie Weinert, Addie McCain, Catherine Barry

DAL: Rylee Foster, Cyera Hintzen, Amber Wisner, Hannah Davison, Samar Guidry, Chioma Ubogagu (77' Kiley Dulaney), Maya McCutcheon, Wayny Balata, Allie Thornton, Tamara Bolt (67' Sealey Strawn), Lexis Missimo (85' Gracie Brian)

UP NEXT

The Gainbridge Super League winter break begins tomorrow, giving Lexington SC a five-week rest before its next match. The club will resume play under Head Coach Kosuke Kimura Jan. 31, 2026 at Fort Lauderdale United FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.